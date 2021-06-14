Wouldn't Have Written Sach Kahun Toh if Parents Were Alive: Neena

When Kareena asked if Neena was afraid of judgement after the book's release, Neena revealed, "Nobody knew about my dad and my mom. I wouldn’t have written this if they were live because my mother suffered her whole life to hide those things. It used to bother me sometimes that people could say, 'Oh, this is why she's like this.' Now I'm appreciated for my work. My husband and my daughter love me so I'm beyond that now."

Neena also said that the lockdown compelled her to finally sit down and finish the book. "I have been writing it for the past 20 years. I would start and think 'What is there to write about my life?' or 'What would people want to read about my life?' and then the lockdown happened," she said.

She further added, "And I am here in my beautiful Mukteshwar house in the mountains. My husband and I were here in the lockdown and I was thinking about my life, I was thinking what have I done and what is going to happen now. There was a lot of thinking going on and I said 'Okay, I'll get to write my book'."