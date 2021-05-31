NCB Questions Sushant Singh Rajput's House Help & Cook: Report
When asked as to how they are linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB reportedly refused to comment.
The Narcotics Control Bureau questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's house help and cook on Sunday (30 May), in connection with the recent arrest of the late actor's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, as per a report by The Indian Express. So far, around 35 people have been arrested in the case since last year.
NCB sources told the publication that Rajput's house help Neeraj and cook Keshav were taken to the agency office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate. When asked as to how they are linked to the case, an official reportedly refused to comment and said the investigation is underway.
Pithani was arrested by the NCB on Friday, 28 May, in an alleged drugs case related to Sushant's death. Pithani was arrested in Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant from a local court. As of now he has been remanded to the NCB’s custody till 1 June after being produced in a Mumbai court.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.