Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Share Sun-kissed Selfies From Their Honeymoon

He took to social media and kept the captions simple adding some cute hashtags like "unwrap the world", "vacation" and "unwrap Thailand" with a host of emoticons. The picture in question that he shared was a selfie featuring the couple and the second image was another selfie with the backdrop being a garden area.

For the second picture, Nayanthara looked stunning in her casual outfit and Vignesh also sported a similar casual get-up.