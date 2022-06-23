Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Share Sun-kissed Selfies From Their Honeymoon
They are celebrating their honeymoon in Thailand.
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on 9 June in Chennai, and are now busy celebrating their honeymoon in Thailand together. Vignesh who has been actively sharing pictures on Instagram shared some more pictures on Wednesday.
He took to social media and kept the captions simple adding some cute hashtags like "unwrap the world", "vacation" and "unwrap Thailand" with a host of emoticons. The picture in question that he shared was a selfie featuring the couple and the second image was another selfie with the backdrop being a garden area.
For the second picture, Nayanthara looked stunning in her casual outfit and Vignesh also sported a similar casual get-up.
Vignesh had also previously shared some pictures from their honeymoon. In which, the couple were seen sharing a romantic moment in the sun-kissed pictures, while looked stunning in her yellow dress.
On the other end, Nayanthara is all set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's forthcoming film Jawaan. This will mark SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara on the big screens. Nayanthara was last seen in O2.
