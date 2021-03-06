Nawazuddin's Wife Aaliya Says She Doesn't Want Divorce: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she does not want a divorce from the actor, as per a report by ABP News. Last year, Aaliya had filed an FIR against Nawazuddin and his family after sending him a legal notice asking for divorce.

Speaking to ABP News, Aaliya has said that her husband has been taking care of the family since she has tested positive for COVID-19. Seeing this side of Nawazuddin Aaliya wants to make a fresh start, she said.

Aaliya was quoted as saying: “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the COVID-19 and living in isolation in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani and Shora Siddiqui.”