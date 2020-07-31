Nawazuddin's Wife Files FIR Against the Actor & His Family

According to the complaint, Aaliya alleges that Minhazuddin molested her daughter and showed her adult clips. It further mentions that when Aaliya tried to call Nawazuddin, who was not present during the incident, his family took her phone and didn't return it until five days.

As per the FIR, upon reaching Mumbai, Aaliya narrated the incident to the actor who asked her to keep the information to herself as his career had just started.

Earlier, Aaliya had stated that there is no going back on her decision to separate from the actor. "I haven't yet thought anything about the future. However, I hope to get full custody of my children as I'm the one who has brought them up."