Nawazuddin's Wife Files FIR Against the Actor & His Family
Aaliya alleges that Nawazuddin's brother molested her daughter when she was 9.
After sending him a legal notice demanding divorce, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has filed an FIR against the actor and his family at the Versova police station.
The FIR, filed under various sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alleges that the actor's brother, Minhazuddin Siddiqui, molested Nawazuddin and Aaliya's daughter, then 9 years old, at their house in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the complaint, Aaliya alleges that Minhazuddin molested her daughter and showed her adult clips. It further mentions that when Aaliya tried to call Nawazuddin, who was not present during the incident, his family took her phone and didn't return it until five days.
As per the FIR, upon reaching Mumbai, Aaliya narrated the incident to the actor who asked her to keep the information to herself as his career had just started.
Earlier, Aaliya had stated that there is no going back on her decision to separate from the actor. "I haven't yet thought anything about the future. However, I hope to get full custody of my children as I'm the one who has brought them up."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.