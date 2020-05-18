Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has sent a legal notice to him, asking for a divorce and maintenance owing to a discord in their marriage, according to a report by Zee News. In a conversation with the publication, Aaliya alleged that there were “serious” problems in her and the actor’s marital life and she could not take this relationship forward.Aaliya’s lawyer has reportedly sent Nawazuddin a legal notice via email and WhatsApp, but the latter’s response is yet to come.In UP Not for Eid but to Look After My Mom, Clarifies NawazuddinIn a video message shared with Zee News, Aaliya’s lawyer confirmed that the notice has been sent to Nawazuddin and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it couldn’t be couriered via speed post. “Aaliya Siddiqui has also sent Nawazuddin the notice via WhatsApp. However, he hasn’t responded and is reportedly ignoring it. The legal notice claims maintenance and divorce. Though the allegations cannot be revealed, they are grave in nature and concerns both Nawazuddin and his family members”, the message read.Meanwhile, Nawazuddin and some of his family members travelled from Mumbai to their hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh to take care of the actor’s mother. Taking to Twitter, Nawaz wrote, “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71-years-old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are home quarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please stay home, stay safe”.(Inputs: Zee News)Nawazuddin’s Film ‘Ghoomketu’ to Get an Online Release on 22 May