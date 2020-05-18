Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family recently travelled from Mumbai to their hometown in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, for Eid and they have been placed under home quarantine for 14 days, police told PTI.Siddiqui and his family members took necessary permission for travelling from the authorities in Maharashtra and they reached Budhana on Saturday, 16 May, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said. He also added that everyone was tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, they have been placed under the 14-day home quarantine, Singh added.Nawazuddin’s Sister Dies At 26 After Battling Cancer for 8 YearsNawazuddin’s brother Ayazuddin said that though the actor has come to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid he won’t be meeting anyone outside his family given the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.With film producers and makers in talks to release movies online given the nationwide lockdown, Nawazuddin-starrer Ghoomketu is the first to hit the OTT platform on 22 May.The movie revolves around an aspiring writer’s life, Ghoomketu, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is a comedy-drama from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), this film will be exclusively releasing on ZEE5.The film also has ace director Anurag Kashyap as a cop and the talented Ila Arun as Ghoomketu’s Aunt, in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and others. The film will also see special cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.(With inputs from PTI)Watch: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Play Cricket at Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.