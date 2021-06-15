ADVERTISEMENT

Pearl Puri Granted Bail in Alleged Rape Case

Pearl V Puri was arrested on 4 June for alleged rape and molestation of a minor.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pearl Puri granted bail.</p></div>
i

Pearl V Puri, who was arrested by the Waliv Police in an alleged rape and molestation case, was granted bail today (15 June). The Naagin 3 actor was arrested by the police on 4 June.

After the arrest, the Vasai court sent the actor to judicial custody. Puri's lawyer reportedly moved the bail application earlier but it was postponed at the time. The actor's lawyer confirmed the news to SpotboyE, and said, "Yes, he has been granted bail by the Vasai Sessions Court."

Talking about the arrest, Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai-Virar, had said “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012."

Pearl played the lead in shows like Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar. Several TV celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani spoke up in the actor's support after his arrest.

Also Read

Pearl Puri Sent to Judicial Custody in Alleged Rape Case: Report

Pearl Puri Sent to Judicial Custody in Alleged Rape Case: Report
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT