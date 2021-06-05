Naagin 3 Actor Pearl Puri Arrested on Rape Charges
Pearl V Puri was reportedly arrested from Vasai for alleged rape and molestation of a minor.
Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping and molesting a minor. Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012."
He added that the actor has been remanded in police custody by the Vasai court. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Puri’s Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani took to social media to express her disbelief over the news, calling it ‘nonsensical’. She wrote in his support, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true… canNOT be true… all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL."
Puri made his Hindi television debut with a supporting role in the Sony TV show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He is famous for his roles in Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar.
