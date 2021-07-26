Munmun Dutta Speaks About Absence From 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'
There have been rumours about Munmun Dutta exiting Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Television actor Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has spoken about her absence from the show. She also addressed rumours about her quitting the show after she was called out on social media for using a casteist slur.
In an interview with ETimes Munmun said, "For the past few days, there have been false reports about me, which had negative implications on my life. People have been saying I did not turn up for shoots. That is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in Taarak Mehta did not require my presence and thus I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. If I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot.”
Munmun added that in case she decides to quit Taarak Mehta..., she will herself issue a statement. "If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth".
In May, Munmun was embroiled in a controversy for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She had issued an apology, saying she was 'misinformed' about the meaning of the word because of 'language barrier'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.