Why Is Arrest Munmun Dutta Trending on Twitter?

#ArrestMunmunDutta is trending on Twitter right now, and here is why.

In a recent vlog that the Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma star uploaded, she is seen talking about how she wants to look good for her YouTube appearance, and not look like a "Bhangi".

Users on Twitter are enraged because of this since the word is considered to be casteist slur used to degrade Dalits.