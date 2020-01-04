We Named Karan’s Film Spooky: Mrunal Thakur on ‘Ghost Stories’

Avinash Tiwary: The first day I met him and you know you are a little conscious when you’ve only seen him from the outside. One thing I want to mention that we as an audience do not give him enough credit for the filmmaker he is. Yeah. We consider him to be so many things. But he is essentially a filmmaker and I’m so grateful that my interaction with him happened as a filmmaker and as an actor. Most of the filmmakers around, and I’ve acted for a few years, they’re very reluctant to either acknowledge the artiste or even when they have to direct they will be like ‘Oh listen, you do this, you do that.’ But this man, and he is of a certain stature, he comes to you every-time and tells you what needs to be done. If he likes it, doesn’t like it, he will still come to you and tell it to you, which is very rare. Honestly, I find it very rare. Because you’re so vulnerable as an actor, and he senses that. I think the best quality about Karan is the fact that he will know when to trigger the feelings, the emotions. That’s something he is absolutely amazing at.

