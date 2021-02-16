Money Laundering: ED Summons Ranbir's Cousin Armaan Jain Tomorrow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case, asking him to appear before them on Wednesday, 17 February, as per a report by ANI. The ED had summoned Armaan in earlier occasions too, but he didn't come.

On 10 February, ED officials had reportedly conducted a search at Jain's Altamount road residence in South Mumbai.

According to a report by India Today, Armaan's name came up when the ED was probing a money laundering case filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. Jain is reportedly a friend of Sarnaik's son Vihang, who is also under the lens.

Sources had told India Today that the ED had found some suspicious communication between Jain and Vihang because of which the search was conducted at Jain's residence and he has been asked to join the investigation.