Money Laundering Case: Armaan Jain Didn't Appear Before ED Today
ED officials had reportedly conducted a search at Armaan's residence on Tuesday, 10 February.
Actor Armaan Jain, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (11 February) in an alleged money laundering case, did not appear before the agency, an official has been quoted by ANI as saying.
Armaan, cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena, was summoned in connection with the Tops Grup money laundering case being investigated by the agency, as per a report by India Today.
On Tuesday, 10 February, ED officials had reportedly conducted a search at Jain's Altamount road residence in South Mumbai.
According to the report Armaan's name came up when the ED was probing a money laundering case filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. Jain is reportedly a friend of Sarnaik's son Vihang, who is also under the lens.
Sources told India Today that ED had found some suspicious communication between Jain and Vihang because of which the search was conducted at Jain's residence and he has been asked to join the investigation.
In November last year, ED officials had conducted searches at the office and residence of Sarnaik in Thane, following which his son Vihang was questioned regarding alleged exchange of funds between Sarnaik's close aides and officials from the Tops Grup.
The India Today report states that Armaan Jain's public relations manager is yet to comment on the incident. Armaan has assisted in films such as Student of the Year, Ek Main aur Ek Tu and My Name is Khan.
(With inputs from India Today)
