Mohanlal Has a Message For Prithviraj Ahead of 'Kuruthi' Release

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his big Onam release, Kuruthi. After the success of Cold Case, the expectations are high from this film, which releases on 11 August on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of Kuruthi dropped recently, and superstar Mohanlal also seems to be eagerly waiting for the movie.

Mohanlal shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Best wishes to Prithviraj Sukumaran & Team".