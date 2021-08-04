Kuruthi Trailer: Prithviraj Has a Score to Settle In Grim Thriller
The Manu Warrier directorial Kuruthi also stars Roshan Mathew and Murali Gopy.
The trailer for the Malayalam thriller Kuruthi, starring Prithviraj, was unveiled on Wednesday. In the course of the nail-biting trailer, we see a story of violence, revenge, community, survival, and God. Roshan Mathew plays Ibrahim, who leads a lonely life in the mountains while trying to escape his past.
One night, a policeman and a prisoner seek refugee in his house from a killer who is hot on their trail. The movie is set in Erattupetta in Kerala and the crux of the film is summarised as ‘a vow to kill and an oath to protect’. The Kuruthi trailer also refers to 24 people who seemingly lost their lives in a landslide. Ibrahim, and the other characters, are also dealing with the question of divine judgement for their actions.
If the trailer is any indication, the film is full of intense and brutal fights and chase sequences, shrouded in mystery and vengeance. Prithviraj plays a god-fearing man in the search for those who wronged him and makes his intentions clear when he says to someone, “God will punish you for everything you did today. But the score I need to settle, I will make sure to settle before I die.”
Kuruthi is directed by Manu Warrier, known for his earlier film Coffee Bloom, released in 2014. The film is written by Anish Pallyal and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, and Shine Tom Chacko. The background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.
The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 August.
