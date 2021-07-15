MNS Requests Amitabh Bachchan to Allow BMC to Demolish Part of His Bungalow
The BMC has reportedly said that they plan to break the wall of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow to widen the road.
On Thursday, workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were seen standing outside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, holding banners and requesting him to cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as per an article by India Today.
MNS workers put up banners in front of Big B's residence Prateeksha saying 'Big B show your Big Heart, help BMC to widen road of Sant Gyaneshwar Road'.
MNS leader Manish Dhuri told the publication, "In 2017, BMC had sent notices to Amitabh Bachchan and other societies for road widening. Everyone cooperated but Bachchan. We are waiting outside Prateeksha hoping to get a response from Big B. If BMC does not take any action and Bachchan does not respond, we will carry out huge protests against BMC".
As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan and others including Rajkumar Hirani, Oberoi Realty, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas were served notices for "illegal construction". BMC officials have reportedly said that they have planned to break the wall of Prateeksha to widen the road and ease traffic. The matter is currently in court.
