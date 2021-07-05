BMC to Demolish Part of Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Prateeksha: Reports
Amitabh Bachchan and seven others including Rajkumar Hirani were sent notices by the BMC in 2017.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reportedly demolish a wall of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, 'Prateeksha', in Juhu. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan and seven others were served notices for "illegal construction" by the BMC.
Parts of the properties are being demolished to enlarge the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg. The others served the notice include Rajkumar Hirani, Oberoi Realty, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas, Haresh Khandelwal and Haresh Jagtani. In 2019, a wall from the neighbouring property was also demolished.
ANI reported that BMC will now follow up on its 2017 notice to Amitabh. Congress councillor advocate Tulip Brian Miranda criticised BMC for not taking any action despite the notice being issued.
He told ANI, "BMC gave notice to Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 under road widening policy but no action was taken. When the notice is issued, why was that land not taken by BMC? No appeal required for road widening project after notice served."
"Had it belonged to a common person, the BMC would have taken it immediately. Then why was the land not taken under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal?" Tulip added.
Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg connects the Chandan Cinema to the Link Road towards Iskcon temple. Prateeskha is the first property the Bachchan family bought in Mumbai.
