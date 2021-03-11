Meghan Markle Filed ITV Complaint Against Piers Morgan: Report

Meghan Markle had filed a formal complaint to ITV following Piers Morgan's comments about her, the UK's broadsheet newspapers have reported.

According to The Guardian and The Telegraph, a complaint was lodged on behalf of Markle after Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, in which Morgan repeatedly called out Prince Harry and Markle over their revelations in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Both ITV and Prince Harry and Markle's Archewell foundation said they will not comment on the complaint, although neither denied that it was made.