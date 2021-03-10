Meghan Row: TV Host Piers Morgan Steps Down After Complaints

Morgan has been acutely critical of Meghan Markle ever since she reportedly severed ties with him after meeting Prince Harry. Following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan launched a scathing attack on her.

The former CNN host said that he did not believe Markle when she revealed she "didn't want to be alive anymore". This sparked a huge uproar, leading to a number of complaints being filed against him.

A day after his remarks, regulator Ofcom said that it had already received more than 41,000 complaints.

Morgan also stormed off the set on Tuesday after fellow presenter Alex Beresford questioned him regarding his critique of Markle.