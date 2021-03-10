Meghan Row: TV Host Piers Morgan Steps Down After Complaints
A number of complaints were filed against Morgan after his remarks on Markle's interview.
British television host Piers Morgan on Tuesday, 9 March, stepped down from his role as a presenter of the ITV breakfast show "Good Morning Britain", following around 41,000 complaints and storming off the set in a row over Meghan Markle, as per a report by Agence France-Presse.
"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add", the network said in a statement.
Morgan has been acutely critical of Meghan Markle ever since she reportedly severed ties with him after meeting Prince Harry. Following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan launched a scathing attack on her.
The former CNN host said that he did not believe Markle when she revealed she "didn't want to be alive anymore". This sparked a huge uproar, leading to a number of complaints being filed against him.
A day after his remarks, regulator Ofcom said that it had already received more than 41,000 complaints.
Morgan also stormed off the set on Tuesday after fellow presenter Alex Beresford questioned him regarding his critique of Markle.
Beresford told Morgan "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.
"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her," he added, which led to Morgan storming out.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.