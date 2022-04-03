Meet Arooj Aftab, the First Pakistani Woman to Be Nominated for a Grammy

Arooj Aftab’s latest album ‘Vulture Prince’ has her positioned for Grammy glory with two nominations for Best New Artist and Best Global Music Performance (for the track ‘Mohabbat’). Aftab is an artist of Pakistani-origin and moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music.

Her music derives itself from ghazals and has influences of several genres like jazz and reggae. She takes inspiration from poets like Rumi, Hafeez Hoshiarpuri and Mirza Ghalib and her next album, Aftab tells Stereogum, will borrow from Chand Bibi’s buried works.