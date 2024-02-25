'Maya Darpan,' 'Kasba' Filmmaker Kumar Shahani Passes Away At 83

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, one of the leading figures of arthouse cinema, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday, 24 February. He was 83. With a career spanning six decades, Shahani directed critically-acclaimed movies such as Maya Darpan (1972), Tarang (1984), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990).

Shahani was born on 7 December, 1940, in Larkana, Sindh, in undivided India. His style of storytelling was influenced by greats such as Pasolini and Tarkovsky.