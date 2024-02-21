Ameen Sayani, Voice Of Geetmala & Iconic Radio Presenter, Passes Away At 91

Iconic radio presenter and the voice of Geetmala, Ameen Sayani, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, 20 February, after suffering a heart attack. He was 91. His son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.
Rajil Sayani told the publication that his father suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which they took him to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, where he passed away. He told the portal, “The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him and he was declared dead." Sayani's funeral will take place on Thursday, 22 February.
Ameen Sayani's Career
Ameen Sayani, whose introduction ‘Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon on Radio Ceylon was something people would wait for, was born in Mumbai on 21 December, 1932.
Sayani was known for his show Binaca Geetmala – which was broadcast since 1952 – mainly over Radio Ceylon and later over Vividh Bharati (AIR) – for over 42 years.
He has produced, compiled (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 spots/jingles since 1951. Sayani was also a part of various movies such as Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer and Qatl. He appeared in all these movies as an announcer in some events.
Tributes Pour In On Social Media
From politicians to those who have followed Geetmala for years, a number of people took to social media to offer their tributes.
