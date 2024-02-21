Ameen Sayani, Voice Of Geetmala & Iconic Radio Presenter, Passes Away At 91

Iconic radio presenter and the voice of Geetmala, Ameen Sayani, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, 20 February, after suffering a heart attack. He was 91. His son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Rajil Sayani told the publication that his father suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which they took him to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, where he passed away. He told the portal, “The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him and he was declared dead." Sayani's funeral will take place on Thursday, 22 February.