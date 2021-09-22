Malaika Arora Reveals Who She Has an 'Insane' Crush on
Malaika Arora speaks about her crushes and the last message to Arjun Kapoor on Supermodel of the Year.
During the latest episode of Supermodel of the Year, Malaika Arora spoke about her crushes and her last message to partner Arjun Kapoor. On being asked by co-judge Milind Soman about her female crush Malaika replied, "I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid.”
Milind then asked, “Do you and your partner have this thing where you are allowed one infidelity? Who is that person?” Malaika's response was, “Danny Boy. Listen yaar, have you seen him with the little shorts of his coming out of the ocean? Uff.”
“I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well,” Malaika added. She also told Milind that she can't stand a man who gossips.
The actor and model was also asked to name a person who knows her inside out. To which she said, "I would definitely say Arjun (Kapoor). He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me.” Malaika revealed the last text message she sent Arjun: “I love you too.”
Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship official on Instagram on Arjun's birthday in 2019.
