Malaika Arora Opens Up On Sabyasachi x H&M Collection & Arjun's Fitness
Malaika Arora speaks about inclusivity while judging 'Supermodel of the Year Season 2'.
Malaika Arora is all set to judge the second season of Supermodel of the Year Season 2. The actor, who is a model herself, speaks to The Quint about how people would comment on her height when she had started out. "My height is short and I had pencil-thin eyebrows. People would remark, 'My God she is so short!', 'She is so dark', 'She has such large hips'. I did face all of that, but it never ever deterred me or made me question myself". Malaika also spoke about an incident wherein her shoe came off while she was walking the ramp.
On being asked as to how she ensures that Supermodel contestants aren't only judged on the basis of their looks or body types Malaika replied, "While both of them are key factors, we also encourage contestants to be themselves. We tell them that they shouldn't feel weird about certain parts of their bodies. There is definitely a lot of focus on looks, but we tell participants that at the end of the day it's not just about looks but the way you connect with the viewers".
Malaika also spoke about fashion designer Sabyasachi's collaboration with H&M and Arjun Kapoor.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.