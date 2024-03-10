Mahira Khan Speaks About The 'Wildest Rumour' She Has Heard About Herself

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has spoken about the "wildest rumour" she has heard about herself recently. Mashion shared a video on its YouTube channel, wherein Mahira also speaks about what she loves, hates and tolerates about her husband Salim Karim.
Speaking about the rumour Mahira said, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird it's just a rumour. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."
About the 'love, hate and tolerate' question Mahira replied, "I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."
Mahira and Salim tied the knot in October last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)