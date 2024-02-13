'It Is Not True': Mahira Khan On Rumors About Her Being Pregnant

The speculation about Mahira Khan's second pregnancy, her first with Salim Karim, originated from a viral Reddit post. The post also suggested that she withdrew from her commitments in projects like Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and an unnamed film due to this reason.

However, Mahira chose to clear the air. Refuting the rumours, she told Express Tribune, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series.”

