'It Is Not True': Mahira Khan On Rumors About Her Being Pregnant

Mahira Khan addresses alleged pregnancy reports in a statement.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, on 13 February cleared the air on rumours of her expecting her first child with the businessman Salim Karim. The couple tied the knot in October 2023.

The speculation about Mahira Khan's second pregnancy, her first with Salim Karim, originated from a viral Reddit post. The post also suggested that she withdrew from her commitments in projects like Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and an unnamed film due to this reason.

However, Mahira chose to clear the air. Refuting the rumours, she told Express Tribune, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series.”

Here are the pictures from her wedding

Mahira and Salim Karim had a grand wedding on 1 October. She also shared pictures on Instagram, which soon went viral. The actor was earlier married to Ali Askari and has a son from the marriage. They parted ways in 2015.

0

Topics:  Mahira Khan 

