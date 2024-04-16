'Will Finish Bishnoi': CM Eknath Shinde Meets Salman Khan After Firing Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday, 16 April, after two men opened fire outside the building on Sunday, 14 April.

"The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should targeted this way," Eknath Shinde told reporters gathered outside the actor's home.

"No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi," he added.