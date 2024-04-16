ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Will Finish Bishnoi': CM Eknath Shinde Meets Salman Khan After Firing Incident

Eknath Shinde met Salman after two men opened fire outside his house on Sunday, 14 April.

Hindi Female

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday, 16 April, after two men opened fire outside the building on Sunday, 14 April.

"The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should targeted this way," Eknath Shinde told reporters gathered outside the actor's home.

"No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi," he added.

On Sunday, around 5 am, two men came on a bike and fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartment, where Salman lives with his family.

Police said that the accused, who have been arrested, are members of a gang led by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

0

Topics:  Salman Khan 

