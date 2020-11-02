Keep Soaring: Madhuri, Kareena, Ayushmann Wish SRK on His B'Day

Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, 2 November. From his co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, wishes are pouring in from the industry.

Taking to social media, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of SRK shaking a leg with her and wrote, "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic and loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday Shah Rukh. Stay safe and hope to see you soon".