Keep Soaring: Madhuri, Kareena, Ayushmann Wish SRK on His B'Day
Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, 2 November.
Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, 2 November. From his co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, wishes are pouring in from the industry.
Taking to social media, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of SRK shaking a leg with her and wrote, "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic and loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday Shah Rukh. Stay safe and hope to see you soon".
Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to write, "I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy birthday @iamsrk".
Sharing a still from Billu, Kareena posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing.
You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk".
In a heartfelt post, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Shah Rukh Khan has taught him how to love.
Rajkummar Rao also has a special wish for King Khan. "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage with u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will always pray for ur good health & happines", the actor wrote.
Here are some more wishes for Shah Rukh Khan:
