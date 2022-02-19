Some Indians Used To Take Rounds Of My Home: Madhuri Dixit On Living In the US

We were in conversation with actors Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul about their upcoming series The Fame Game. Madhuri Dixit spoke to us about dealing with fame both in India and abroad. While Manav Kaul told us how anxious he was while preparing to do romantic scenes with the one and only Madhuri Dixit. Watch the video chat for more.

The Fame Game also starring Sanjay Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay and others streams on Netflix form 25 February onwards.