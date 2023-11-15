ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Legend': Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Centuries

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to congratulate Virat Kohli.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Legend': Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Centuries
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On 15 November, cricketer Virat Kohli made history after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in One Day International. Virat's 50th ODI century came in India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, where India scored 397 against the Kiwis.

To celebrate the cricketer's historic win, Bollywood celebrities Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor took to social media.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma Showers Kisses On Virat Kohli As He Celebrates 50th ODI Century

Anushka Sharma Showers Kisses On Virat Kohli As He Celebrates 50th ODI Century
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cheering for Virat, Farhan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram in which he wrote, "Congratulations @virat.kohli on achieving this incredible landmark in your career. It’s a testament to your discipline, commitment, acumen and fitness. There’s more to follow and we are here cheering, applauding and wishing you on to greater heights. #TeamIndia."

Have a look at his post here:

Arjun also congratulated Virat on social media. Sharing a picture of the cricketer on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "When hardwork meets pure talent. What a player!!! Legend."

Have a look:

Also Read

In Photos: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century in WC S/F

In Photos: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century in WC S/F

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Arjun Kapoor   Farhan Akhtar   Virat Kohli 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×