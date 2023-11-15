Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Blow Each Other Kisses At India vs New Zealand Match

On 15 November, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli put up a tough fight against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. To cheer for her husband and team India, actor Anushka Sharma also arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
In a video from the match that recently went viral, Anushka and Virat can be seen blowing kisses at each other during the match.
Have a look at it here:
Virat scripted history after breaking legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in One Day International. Virat's 50th ODI hundred came in the semi-final match against New Zealand, where India scored 397 against the Kiwis.
Many other celebrities from the film industry, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal, attended the match in Mumbai on Wednesday.
