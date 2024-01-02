'Last-Ditch Attempt': KJo Confesses Sending People Sometimes to 'Praise' a Film

Karan Johar has spoken about the online debates that follow once a film releases. Karan appeared at the Galatta Plus roundtable and said that negativity around a particular film is either generated by warring fan clubs or people want to go viral after giving attention-grabbing bytes.

The filmmaker said at the roundtable, "If you notice, those people who do those vox pops outside cinemas, the ones who are walking up to talk are all wanting to say the most sensational things. The real audience has slipped out and gone away. But some people are giving loud reactions because they want to go viral. Now, to go viral, they’re f*****g us.”