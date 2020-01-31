Kunal Kamra’s Surprise Act Post Arnab Row Gets Standing Ovation
Kunal Kamra was performing at a fundraising event in Mumbai.
Kunal Kamra was performing at a fundraising event in Mumbai.(Photo: The Quint)

Kunal Kamra’s Surprise Act Post Arnab Row Gets Standing Ovation

Deeksha Sharma
Celebrities

Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rangmandir saw a fundraising event Stand Up For India on Thursday evening “to donate to various organisations working to help the nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC – both by raising awareness as well as providing legal aid to democratic and peaceful protesters.”

Kunal Kamra made a surprise entry and stunned the audience with a performance. As writer and comedian Varun Grover introduced Kamra’s act, he said, “Since he can’t fly anywhere else, he’s here tonight.”

As Kamra walked in, members of the audience rose up to give the comedian a standing ovation. Through his set, Kamra didn’t crack a joke on the recent controversy with Arnab Goswami but didn’t hold back from making jokes at the government or the Prime Minister.

If you want to find the reincarnated version of PM Modi, all you have to do is put all the kids born on his birthday in a room and hide a camera lens. The kid who finds the lens and looks right into and smiles is your next Prime Minister. 
Kunal Kamra in his set at Stand Up for India

Also Read : Kunal Vijaykar, Rohan Joshi Respond to Kamra VS Goswami Row

Loading...

Kunal Kamra has been banned by airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Go Air and Spice Jet after he approached Arnab Goswami for a conversation on a flight to Lucknow. The comedian shot a video and posted online which gathered reactions from people all over social media.

Speaking with The Quint fellow comedian Rohan Joshi said, “It was Kaneez Surka and Amshula, a friend of ours who is also a lawyer, who took the lead on this. I don’t think there’s ever been a show with a lineup of this sort.”

Comedian Kaneez Surka, who helped bring the various artistes together for the show, told The Quint, “All the artists are doing this pro bono. We were donating individually anyway and we’re so active (about this) on social media, so we thought, why don’t we use our art to raise money for aid?” Kaneez added, “This is not a normal show. We’re not doing this for publicity. We’re doing it positively use whatever influence we have, and also to show our solidarity as citizens.”

Also Read : Kunal Kamra vs Arnab: What Are the Rules on Flight Bans in India?

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...