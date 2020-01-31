Kunal Kamra’s Surprise Act Post Arnab Row Gets Standing Ovation

Speaking with The Quint fellow comedian Rohan Joshi said, “It was Kaneez Surka and Amshula, a friend of ours who is also a lawyer, who took the lead on this. I don’t think there’s ever been a show with a lineup of this sort.”

Comedian Kaneez Surka, who helped bring the various artistes together for the show, told The Quint, “All the artists are doing this pro bono. We were donating individually anyway and we’re so active (about this) on social media, so we thought, why don’t we use our art to raise money for aid?” Kaneez added, “This is not a normal show. We’re not doing this for publicity. We’re doing it positively use whatever influence we have, and also to show our solidarity as citizens.”