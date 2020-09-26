NCB Arrests Kshitij Prasad After Investigation in Drug Probe

Kshitij Prasad has been arrested by NCB in relation to the drug probe that started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While media houses are calling Prasad a Dharma Productions employee, Karan Johar has denied it, saying that he doesn't know him personally.

Karan Johar in his statement said Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise.