NCB Arrests Kshitij Prasad After Investigation in Drug Probe
Kshitij Prasad arrested as NCB probes drug angle in Bollywood.
Kshitij Prasad has been arrested by NCB in relation to the drug probe that started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While media houses are calling Prasad a Dharma Productions employee, Karan Johar has denied it, saying that he doesn't know him personally.
Karan Johar in his statement said Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise.
According to reports, Prasad was evasive during his questioning and the NCB found his answers were allegedly unsatisfactory. Prasad was also confronted about the video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party at his residence. As per reports, Prasad was taken to the NCB office after drugs were found at his place during the raid. The NCB officials had found marijuana and small amounts of weed when they raided his house.
