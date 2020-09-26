Karan Johar Slams Media Reports Against Him, Calls it "Malicious"

On Friday, NCB had questioned Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra in relation with the drug-nexus in the Hindi film industry.

Karan Johar in his statement said Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise. Johar added that Chopra was briefly associated with his banner as an assistant director and worked only on two projects.

"He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project," the director said.