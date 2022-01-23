Kirti Kulhari on Why She is Bored Playing Anjana in 'Four More Shots Please!'
Kirti Kulhari on hoping to create a gender-neutral space with her production house.
Actor Kirti Kulhari has launched her own production house, Kintsukuroi Films. Speaking about the decision Kirti told The Quint, "I want to do certain things my way, so that's one of the reasons I ventured into production. I have been around, seen things happen, have had good and bad experiences, liked certain things and disliked most. Now, I want to try things myself and see if I can truly make a difference".
Kirti added that through her production house she wants to create a safe space for women.
"Women, especially girls, become targets most of the time, so that's the first thing I want to change. I also want to create a gender-neutral space. For example, I want to make sure that if a girl is part of an all-male team she does not feel awkward. I want to inculcate the idea of a gender-neutral unit within the men of the team".Kirti Kulhari
Kirti told The Quint that through her production house she also wants to do away with the hierarchies that exist.
Kirti's recent show Human is getting a lot of praise from viewers. The actor said that one of the main reasons she agreed to be part of Human was Shefali Shah. "When I came to know that Shefali was a part of the cast, my excitement doubled. I am very fond of Shefali as an actor, and I have to watch everything she does. I was looking forward to knowing her as a person and observing her as an actor. I had a great time on set".
Kirti also touched upon why she is bored of playing Anjana in Four More Shots Please!. The show has been renewed for a third season after the second one got nominated for International Emmys. "I am not someone who enjoys carrying the same character forward for season after season. I just wish at times that Anjana could be a different character, because as an actor I am bored playing her".
