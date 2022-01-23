Kirti Kulhari on Why She is Bored Playing Anjana in 'Four More Shots Please!'

Kirti told The Quint that through her production house she also wants to do away with the hierarchies that exist.

Kirti's recent show Human is getting a lot of praise from viewers. The actor said that one of the main reasons she agreed to be part of Human was Shefali Shah. "When I came to know that Shefali was a part of the cast, my excitement doubled. I am very fond of Shefali as an actor, and I have to watch everything she does. I was looking forward to knowing her as a person and observing her as an actor. I had a great time on set".

Kirti also touched upon why she is bored of playing Anjana in Four More Shots Please!. The show has been renewed for a third season after the second one got nominated for International Emmys. "I am not someone who enjoys carrying the same character forward for season after season. I just wish at times that Anjana could be a different character, because as an actor I am bored playing her".