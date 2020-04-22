A Gay Wedding & Rebellious Writer: Four More Shots Please Has More
(Spoilers ahead...if you care)
Four More Shots Please! has flawed characters, and let me be honest, the series has its flaws too. But somehow the criticism that the show has gotten so far is mostly based on how these women indulge in verbal abuse, with many even calling the show “vulgar”.
While the first season of Four More Shots Please! gave you a peek into the lives of these women, the second season really took it a notch higher by taking us through the personal journeys of each of these characters and how their life unfolds. It’s beautiful how when it comes to any other sitcom that explores friendship, we are in it for good. Talk about FRIENDS, Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men... I can go on and on here.
But when it comes to exploring female friendships, we start focussing on their clothes. Of course, I get the whole argument around the show that drinking or showing skin isn’t women empowerment but I guess the makers never said that. In all the noise that surrounds the show, we tend to neglect how it touches upon some taboo topics like being a single mother, life after divorce, women’s bisexuality, acceptance of oneself etc. and a lot more. But sadly, the audience is unable to see beyond the costumes and cuss words.
Now, let’s move on to what caught my attention.
Umang and Samara’s Relationship
One can contest that the acting in some parts related to these two characters is not up to the mark. However, if one pays closer attention to their relationship, there are certain nuanced aspects as well. For me, just how Umang approaches Samara, who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was all about good writing and depicting a strong character arc. In fact, I felt like their relationship itself was very well written in this season.
Samara, played by Lisa Ray, is bipolar and in shambles when Umang finds her. When Samara is having a breakdown, Umang doesn’t abandon her. She makes it a point to wait and talk her through it. All through Samara’s lowest moments, Umang is there to take care of her which also shows that Four More Shots Please! is not *just* about sex and sleaze.
While they explore their relationship, Umang doesn’t fail to reiterate at any point that she doesn’t want to be reduced to a “celebrity partner” status but wants an identity of her own. As Umang explores herself and Samara battles slight jealousy when eyeballs shift towards Umang, you begin to realise the universality of the dynamics of their relationship.
In the last few episodes of the season, you see two strong women meeting at the aisle dressed as brides. As far as my memory can recall, I don’t quite remember seeing something like this in an Indian series. And how the two don’t go ahead with the wedding was quite a surprise too and I’ll just leave it at that.
Damini and Her Tryst With the Novel
Damini, played by Sayani Gupta, is a journalist. In the first season, we see how Damini is kicked out of a company she established in the first place. In the second season, she is up to all kinds of mess personally but professionally she has one goal. She wishes to tell the truth about a murder mystery which, going by the narrative of the show, has not been covered by mainstream media. Eerily similar to today’s world? Wait for more.
Sayani’s character is seen investing her heart and soul to writing the book when she finally gets to it. Damini has videos, tapes, research material which she says she has collected over the months through her travel across cities. But her fierce writing and thirst for truth are met with the classic capitalist and political problem.
Damini distributes her manuscripts to trusted friends from the publishing industry who turn their backs because she is telling the hard truth through her book. After trying over and over again and failing, she decides to be her own publisher and distributor. However, the publicity of the book is another problem.
She pulls some strings and tries to be on the panel to discuss the topic of the book but that doesn’t work either. Finally, at a book fair, we see her talk about her book and engage in a conversation with the audience where some people call her an “anti-national” and a “presstitute” because she is standing up against the government. That one scene, and a very powerful one at that, is right out of any journalist’s life who chooses to write or talk against the government in present-day India.
But What’s the Problem?
In my personal opinion, the second season was levelled higher than the first. But having said that, the reason why some character traits and their journeys don’t come across clearly is that the screenplay overall lacks nuance. Frivolity overpowers narrative and some incidents that end up changing these characters aren’t paid enough heed to.
The point being - women can have fun and grow at the same time and we need to accept that.
