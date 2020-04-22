A Gay Wedding & Rebellious Writer: Four More Shots Please Has More

(Spoilers ahead...if you care)

Four More Shots Please! has flawed characters, and let me be honest, the series has its flaws too. But somehow the criticism that the show has gotten so far is mostly based on how these women indulge in verbal abuse, with many even calling the show “vulgar”.

While the first season of Four More Shots Please! gave you a peek into the lives of these women, the second season really took it a notch higher by taking us through the personal journeys of each of these characters and how their life unfolds. It’s beautiful how when it comes to any other sitcom that explores friendship, we are in it for good. Talk about FRIENDS, Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men... I can go on and on here.

But when it comes to exploring female friendships, we start focussing on their clothes. Of course, I get the whole argument around the show that drinking or showing skin isn’t women empowerment but I guess the makers never said that. In all the noise that surrounds the show, we tend to neglect how it touches upon some taboo topics like being a single mother, life after divorce, women’s bisexuality, acceptance of oneself etc. and a lot more. But sadly, the audience is unable to see beyond the costumes and cuss words.

Now, let’s move on to what caught my attention.