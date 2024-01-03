'Introducing Vicky’s Family To Our Christmas Rituals Was Fun': Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set for the release of their much-awaited film, Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is all set to hit theatres on 12 January.
The Quint spoke to the cast ad the director of the film about their favourite Christmas memories, their characters, moments that define their lives, and more.
When asked about her favourite Christmas memory Katrina said, "For me Christmas is a holiday that I associate most with family.' The actor added, "After being married, the fun part was introducing a very traditional Punjabi family (Vicky Kaushal's family) to Christmas lunch. It's really nice."
Katrina also spoke about shooting the film in Tamil, calling the process very "difficult" and how it brought her to tears.
Vijay also spoke about the defining moments in his life, from having his kids to working with Shah Rukh Khan.
The Hindi version Merry Christmas stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Actors Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
