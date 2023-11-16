ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' Release Pushed to January 2024

'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi was earlier slated for a December 2023 release.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' Release Pushed to January 2024
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The theatrical release of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited film of the year, Merry Christmas, has been postponed. The thriller drama was earlier slated for a 8 December release.

However, the makers have decided to push the film's release to 12 January next year. As per reports, the makers took the decision to avoid clashes with the release of other films in December.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed films like Andhadhun and Badlapur. The upcoming flick has been shot in Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. It also marks Katrina and Vijay's first Tamil outing.

While the Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in key roles, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are also expected to have cameo appearances in the film.

Merry Christmas is backed by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Also Read

Merry Christmas: Release Date of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Preponed

Merry Christmas: Release Date of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Preponed

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×