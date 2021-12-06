Temple Path Closed Due to Katrina-Vicky Wedding; Complaint Filed: Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on 9 December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, as per a report by Zee Rajasthan, a complaint has been filed against the couple. The report states that Sawai Madhopur, also known as Chauth Ka Barwara, houses the famous Chauth Mata Mandir, and access to the temple has been blocked because of the wedding.

Advocate Netrabindu Singh Jadaun has filed a complaint against Vicky, Katrina, the hotel manager and the district collector, reportedly demanding that the way to the temple be kept open for devotees.