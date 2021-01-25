Filled With a Multitude of Emotions: KJo Wishes Varun & Natasha
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in Alibaug on 24 January.
Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug on 24 January. Among the guests present was filmmaker Karan Johar. After the wedding, Karan took to Instagram to post a long message blessing Varun and Natasha and extending his good wishes. Karan Johar also shared two photographs, one of the newly weds and another with Varun Dhawan.
Karan began by reminiscing memories of the time he met a young Varun Dhawan in Goa. "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him".
Karan added, "That feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever... love you".
Karan Johar chose a Manish Malhotra outfit for the occasion. He posted a few photos on Instagram.
After the wedding, Varun posted the first photographs from function on social media with the message, "Life long love just became official," he wrote.
