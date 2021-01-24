First Pics of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Wedding Are Here

Actor Varun Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday 24 January in Alibaug. The wedding was a strictly private affair involving only close family and friends. Varun made the first photographs from the wedding function with the message, "Life long love just became official," he wrote. After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds stepped out of the venue for a brief photo-op. See the photos below: