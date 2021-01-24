First Pics of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Wedding Are Here
First pics from Varun Dhawan’s wedding.
Actor Varun Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday 24 January in Alibaug. The wedding was a strictly private affair involving only close family and friends. Varun made the first photographs from the wedding function with the message, "Life long love just became official," he wrote. After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds stepped out of the venue for a brief photo-op. See the photos below:
You can watch the newly wed couple right outside their wedding venue in the video below as they came out to greet the media:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.