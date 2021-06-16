Kangana Ranaut's 'B-Grade' Remark Came From An Agenda: Swara

Swara added that while she is open to fair criticism she feels like these remarks like Kangana's fall under 'trolling'. "I don’t take stuff like this seriously because I don’t take trolling seriously. I think it’s completely silly, baseless, pointless. If you are making a valid critique, I would still accept it. But what is there to feel bad about someone who is just showing you their lowest self? They should feel bad", the actor told the publication.

Taapsee Pannu had also reacted strongly to Kangana's remarks. "I'm okay with people calling me names sitting in their house because it's their call. But you can't discredit me of my hard work. Just because I don't follow the same route, say the same things as you, it doesn't make me inferior in any way", she had said in an interview.

(With inputs from Bollywood Bubble)