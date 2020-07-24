All of Us Are Responsible for Nepotism: Taapsee Pannu

Recently, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have been involved in a series of arguments on social media after Kangana called the two actors 'B-Grade actresses' in a television interview.

Opening up about the entire situation in an interview to CNN-News18, Taapsee has said that she is very proud of being an outsider. "Right or wrong, success or failure, it is going to be my journey and will be credited to me. That's the beauty of being an outsider. What irked me here and when I felt like speaking up was the fact that I was being discredited."