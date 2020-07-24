All of Us Are Responsible for Nepotism: Taapsee Pannu
"I am very proud of being an outsider," said Taapsee.
Recently, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have been involved in a series of arguments on social media after Kangana called the two actors 'B-Grade actresses' in a television interview.
Opening up about the entire situation in an interview to CNN-News18, Taapsee has said that she is very proud of being an outsider. "Right or wrong, success or failure, it is going to be my journey and will be credited to me. That's the beauty of being an outsider. What irked me here and when I felt like speaking up was the fact that I was being discredited."
"What irked me was that my hard earned success, A-Grade, B-Grade or even D-Grade success was being credited to either movie mafia or the fact that it's her (Kangana's) struggles because which I'm able to be at the place I am."Taapsee Pannu
Responding to Kangana and her sister, Rangoli, calling her names on social media, Taapsee said she doesn't mind it. "I'm okay with people calling me names sitting in their house because it's their call. But you can't discredit me of my hard work. Just because I don't follow the same route, say the same things as you, it doesn't make me inferior in any way," she said.
Taapsee added that she'll let the audience decide her 'grade' and will not justify who she is.
Stating that many are using Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise to sort their own personal vendetta about nepotism, the Thappad actor said that everyone is responsible for nepotism. She said:
"Media and the audience is also a part of nepotism. To the people who are trolling us right now, I want to ask why don't they go and watch our film first day first show. Why didn't they make Sonchiriya a big hit? Look at the kind of coverage Taimur gets today. I don't get that kind of coverage."
Taapsee said that she does not believe in asking for someone's support for her battle. "We're all outsiders, Sushant, Kangana, Richa, Swara and a lot of others. We are fighting our own battles and I don't ask for someone's support. I spoke up when I was replaced in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, she didn't come and support me then and it's okay. I'm not asking for it because it's my battle," she added.
