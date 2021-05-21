Reviewing Kangana Ranaut: Can You Love the Art, Not the Artist?

Joshi is also clear that things aren’t the same after Ranaut’s last tweet that got the actor kicked out of the social media platform, “In the wake of her hateful and toxic "Modi show your virat roop" tweet I am absolutely in no mood to see her films at the moment. I don't know if I will see them in the future and write about them or not. It's the last thing on my mind, given that there is so much else to worry about right now.” She also feels that any discussion around the Manikarnika actor will give her unnecessary importance. “By engaging with this question, I think we are giving her needless attention and keeping her in the news. Exactly what she wants. We should ideally be quietly reporting her social media accounts for the problematic content than speculate on whether we will see her films or not. We will cross that bridge when it comes,” Joshi says.