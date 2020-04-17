Mumbai Advocate Files Police Complaint Against Rangoli Chandel
A day after her Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform after being reported by a number of people, an advocate has filed a police complaint against Rangoli Chandel for putting up controversial posts.
Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has filed a written complaint against her at the Amboli Police Station, according to Spotboye. He has been quoted saying that ‘Rangoli had stooped too low now for a cheap publicity stunt.’
‘With the world struggling with a lot of issues due to Corona pandemic, Rangoli is busy garnering cheap publicity for herself and taking undue advantage of the situation with her malicious posts targeting one community,’ quoted the report.
Her Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform on Thursday, 16 April, for violation of rules. According to reports, her account was suspended after she posted controversial, hate-inciting tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.
Filmmaker Reema Kagti had asked the Mumbai Police to take action against one of Rangoli’s tweets on the grounds that that it spread fake news and incited hatred. She tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray.”
Soon after, actor Kubbra Sait shared Reema’s tweet and said that she had blocked and reported Rangoli’s account to Twitter. “I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.
But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate-mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions,” Kubbra tweeted.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)