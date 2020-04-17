Mumbai Advocate Files Police Complaint Against Rangoli Chandel

A day after her Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform after being reported by a number of people, an advocate has filed a police complaint against Rangoli Chandel for putting up controversial posts.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has filed a written complaint against her at the Amboli Police Station, according to Spotboye. He has been quoted saying that ‘Rangoli had stooped too low now for a cheap publicity stunt.’

‘With the world struggling with a lot of issues due to Corona pandemic, Rangoli is busy garnering cheap publicity for herself and taking undue advantage of the situation with her malicious posts targeting one community,’ quoted the report.

Her Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform on Thursday, 16 April, for violation of rules. According to reports, her account was suspended after she posted controversial, hate-inciting tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.