Kamya Punjabi Engaged to Shalabh Dang, Accompanied by Daughter

Reports suggest that the actor’s haldi and sangeet will be held on 9 February followed by the wedding on the 10th. Speaking about her equation with Shalabh, Kamya had told Hindustan Times, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushed Kamya, adding it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”

Kamya is currently seen on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors.