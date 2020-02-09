Kamya Punjabi Engaged to Shalabh Dang, Accompanied by Daughter
Actor Kamya Punjabi recently got engaged to beau Shalabh Dang and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. The two got engaged in a traditional ring ceremony which took place at a gurudwara where she was accompanied by close family members.
She shared pictures of the engagement on Instagram and said, ““#shubhmangalkasha #sagai @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang.” In the video one can see that she is also accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter. Kamya and Shalabh are seen exchanging rings at the Gurudwara.
Before the engagement Kamya was seen having a great time with some of her friends. It looked like a bachelorette and Kamya said in her caption, “Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai.”
Reports suggest that the actor’s haldi and sangeet will be held on 9 February followed by the wedding on the 10th. Speaking about her equation with Shalabh, Kamya had told Hindustan Times, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushed Kamya, adding it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”
Kamya is currently seen on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors.
