Kajol, Anil, Sanjay & Other Celebs Wish Ajay on His 52nd Birthday
SS Rajamouli also revealed Ajay's look in 'RRR' on his birthday
Ajay Devgn turned 52 years old today and a lot of Bollywood stars sent him their wishes through social media.
Wife Kajol wrote, "Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera Movie camera Face with rolling eyes.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always @ajaydevgn". She also posted a picture of him holding a camera. He assured that they would take the 'overdue selfie soon'.
Anil Kapoor also wished him on Twitter, "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!" Anil had also attached a picture with Ajay.
Ajay also thanked Madhuri Dixit for the wishes, tweeting, "Madhuri thank you for your wishes. Working with you is always a pleasure." She'd earlier shared a picture of herself with the birthday boy, and wrote, "Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you."
Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the many celebrities who also sent their wishes.
This birthday is extra special since the motion poster of Devgn's latest project Roudram Ranam Rudhiram or 'RRR' was also released which revealed his first look from the film. The movie is set in the 1920s and is written by director SS Rajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Reportedly, Ajay will appear in small parts of the film that is scheduled to release in October 2021.
He shared a clip from the same on his Instagram today with the caption, "Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character. #RRR #RRRMovie @jrntr @alwaysramcharan."
Devgn will also be seen in Boney Kapoor's Maidaan, which is expected to come out during Dussehra, mere days after Rajamouli's RRR. He also stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Raaz.
