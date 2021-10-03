'Jodha Akbar' Actor Manisha Yadav Passes Away
As per reports, Manisha passed away due to brain haemorrhage.
Actor Manisha Yadav, known for playing Salima Begum in the Zee TV show Jodha Akbar, passed away on Friday. According to reports, the cause of Manisha's death was brain haemorrhage. Her co-star Paridhi Sharma took to Instagram to mourn Manisha's demise.
“This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu", Paridhi wrote.
In an interview to a leading daily, Paridhi said that she is worried about Manisha's child, who is one year old. "I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group and all the actors who were begums in the show are a part of that. That’s how we stayed in touch, and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked.”
Paridhi added, "Manisha was a chirpy person and a wonderful co-star. She was always full of life. Her demise is heartbreaking, and what's even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to the family".
